Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Buys 27,500 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. 168,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,493. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.59. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

TELA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

