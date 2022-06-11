Insider Buying: Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) major shareholder United Biomedical Inc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,626,366 shares in the company, valued at $152,297,779.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

United Biomedical Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, United Biomedical Inc purchased 18,105 shares of Vaxxinity stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $62,462.25.

Shares of VAXX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. 623,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,961. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

VAXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

