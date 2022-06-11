Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells 505 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) EVP Joel David Mcnatt, Jr. sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $10,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,785. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.44). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,438.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

