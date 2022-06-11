Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 23,287 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $2,801,658.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,182,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,384,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AN traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.12. The stock had a trading volume of 987,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,667. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

