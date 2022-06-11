Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 422,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,853.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $8,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $12,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $15,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.67. 25,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

