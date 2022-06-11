Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells 7,125 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $43,106.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EWTX traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $28.34.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

