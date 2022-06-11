Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells 7,125 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $43,106.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of EWTX traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $28.34.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
About Edgewise Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
