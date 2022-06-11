Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13.

On Thursday, April 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $181,309.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $627,400.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00.

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 320,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,859. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.24%.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

