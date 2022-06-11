Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 235.0% from the May 15th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 68.27% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISIG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insignia Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

