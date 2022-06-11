Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$211.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
TSE:IFC opened at C$181.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$158.00 and a 1-year high of C$190.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$180.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$175.64. The stock has a market cap of C$31.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78.
About Intact Financial (Get Rating)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
Featured Articles
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.