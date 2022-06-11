Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$211.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

TSE:IFC opened at C$181.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$158.00 and a 1-year high of C$190.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$180.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$175.64. The stock has a market cap of C$31.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 12.8100005 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial (Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.