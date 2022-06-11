Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.18.
Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ICE traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.78. 2,699,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average is $123.35. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $93.45 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.
About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.
