IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of IIN opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.48 million, a P/E ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. IntriCon has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $25.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 301,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 261,739 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at $2,399,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 791,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 72,068 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

