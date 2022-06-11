Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PLW opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.044 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.
