Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PLW opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.044 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.