Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 188.7% in May

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 188.7% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 128,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 95,949 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 143,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,476. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

