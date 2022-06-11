Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 69.5% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.