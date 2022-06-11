Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 69.5% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $731,000.

