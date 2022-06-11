Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Down 64.4% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BSMR opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter.

