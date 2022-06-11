Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Down 64.4% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BSMR opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $26.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.
