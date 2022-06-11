Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 308.6% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $116.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.38. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $107.92 and a 52-week high of $186.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

