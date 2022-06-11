Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Down 73.1% in May

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the May 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $153.69 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.
