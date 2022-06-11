Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Down 73.1% in May

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the May 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $153.69 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.67.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.