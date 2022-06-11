Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 292,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter.

KBWY opened at $22.70 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

