Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the May 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.09. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.75 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

