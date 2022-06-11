Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Up 220.2% in May

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 220.2% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKQ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,759.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 477,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 451,999 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VKQ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,783. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

