Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Down 69.5% in May

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,318. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
