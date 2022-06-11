Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Down 69.5% in May

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,318. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 31,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 106,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.