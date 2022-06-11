Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the May 15th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,770. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.