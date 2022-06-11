Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 455.9% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 389,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $10.79 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

