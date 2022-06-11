Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 278.0% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MHIVF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.28. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Invesque has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.98.
