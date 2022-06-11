Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 278.0% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MHIVF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.28. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Invesque has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

