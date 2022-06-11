Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 372.4% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $15,003,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,253,976 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,053.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently -153.84%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

