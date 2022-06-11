Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 10th (ARTNA, BYD, CLLS, COTY, CPSS, DIN, EQIX, GOLF, LAD, MGM)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 10th:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

