Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 11th (AAMC, AAU, ACU, ACY, AMPE, ATRS, EPAY, GBR, IIN, JOBS)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, June 11th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

