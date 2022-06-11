Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.62.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

INVH stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

