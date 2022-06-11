iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the May 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,037,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
IGIB stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $61.31.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.
