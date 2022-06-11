iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 68.2% in May

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of USIG opened at $51.15 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.