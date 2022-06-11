iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $139,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $69.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.