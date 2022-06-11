iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the May 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $53.81 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $72.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.974 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.