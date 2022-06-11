iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the May 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $53.81 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $72.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.974 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.