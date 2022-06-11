iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Down 74.7% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the May 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 499,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000.

Shares of IBTE opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

