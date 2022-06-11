iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the May 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $22.90 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.