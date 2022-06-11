iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the May 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $22.90 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19.
