IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $285,459.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.