James Kao Purchases 2,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 437,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,850.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,680.00.

On Friday, April 29th, James Kao acquired 18,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $390,240.00.

Shares of RBB stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 62,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,814. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

