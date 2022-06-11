JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Up 468.4% in May

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 468.4% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JanOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of JanOne as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Get JanOne alerts:

Shares of JAN opened at $3.26 on Friday. JanOne has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47.

JanOne ( NASDAQ:JAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 592.83%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter.

JanOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.