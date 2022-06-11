Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 205.1% from the May 15th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:JWSM remained flat at $$9.83 on Friday. 4,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,283. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWSM. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 896.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,853,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

