Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.14.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,670.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,567 shares of company stock worth $6,096,461. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.50. 547,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,616. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average of $144.88.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
