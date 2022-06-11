John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 405.6% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HTY stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

