John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 471.8% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of HTD opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $26.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
