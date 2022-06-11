Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

