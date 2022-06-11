Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Down 63.1% in May

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KSI stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 312,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

