Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the May 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KAO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

KAO stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

