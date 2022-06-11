Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Up 273.2% in May

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 273.2% from the May 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

KMF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. 107,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,619. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

