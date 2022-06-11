Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in May

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KPELY stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keppel has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

