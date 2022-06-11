Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 244.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ KROS traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 319,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,071. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $332,681.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,071. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

