Kerry Acocella Sells 2,895 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kerry Acocella sold 240 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $24,532.80.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $206,260.04.

DDOG traded down $7.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.20. 5,026,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,791. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9,620,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average is $141.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $7,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

