Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $$2.63 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. Kerry Properties has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

