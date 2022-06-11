Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 201.1% in May

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 201.1% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,895. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

