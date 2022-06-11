Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 201.1% in May

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 201.1% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Kraken Robotics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,895. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
About Kraken Robotics (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kraken Robotics (KRKNF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.